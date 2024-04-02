Rockwall County has 2 of 9 finalists in National A Cappella Choir Competition

As high school acappella competitions go, the International Championship of High School A Cappella Finals is as big as it gets.

Nine finalists are selected nationwide, and Rockwall County, the smallest county in Texas, has two of them.

"Which is huge! Really exciting," Rockwall-Heath High School Infiniti Choir Director Lauren Smith said. "Our friends over at Rockwall High 'Walk the Line' also make it into the top nine."

Infiniti won the Southwest division to ensure their spot in the finals. Walk the Line was a wildcard that found out this week they, too, are going to the finals.

"That's like our best friend group if that makes sense," Infiniti bass vocalist Elisha Branch said. "So they're our biggest supporters, and we're their biggest supporters. We love it, you know! It's all friendly competition."

The International Championship of High School A Cappella Finals is the high school version on which the movie 'Pitch Perfect was based.

"At first, I was like, I'm going to New York," Branch said, smiling. Now it's just like; I'M STILL GOING TO NEW YORK!"

"It means so much to us to be able to represent the state," Infiniti 1st alto Abi Flemming said. "Oh my gosh, it's the best!"

"I'm really so proud of these kids," Smith said.

"They have such great ideas. A lot of what you see on the stage has come from them, their brains, and all of their creativity. It's really cool to watch."

The International Championship of High School A Cappella Finals is on April 26 at the Town Hall in New York City.

Both choirs from Rockwall County are raising money for their travel. If you'd like to help, click here for the Rockwall-Heath Infiniti fundraising page and the Rockwall High School Walk the Line fundraising page.