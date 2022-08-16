Rockwall County Firefighter Who Died From Off-Duty Accident Helps Others as Organ Donor

A firefighter in Rockwall County, who was also an organ donor, is being remembered for his commitment to service and passion to help others.

Clifford Haney,45, was taken off life support on Tuesday. He sustained major injuries after he fell while at his off-duty job as an HVAC tech last week. Over the weekend, Haney was declared dead but remained on a ventilator.

“You know he was handsome, just professional, healthy, good man, you just wouldn’t think that would happen to Clifford Haney,” said Martin Ramirez, director of operations for Rockwall County EMS. "Clifford was just a humble servant, he served quietly and he was so grateful to do his job in Rockwall County."

“I couldn’t believe it, I was in disbelief that something like that could happen to one of our personnel. We always take risks on the job and we would have never thought that somebody that wasn’t actually on duty would have that kind of risk, but we know that life is precious and things can happen any time," said Lyle Lombard, director of public safety for the city of Fate.

Friends, family and fellow first responders of Haney said their goodbyes to the well-known firefighter who was initially being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian in Plano.

He spent the last five years as a volunteer firefighter in the city of Fate. Over the years he's worked at other agencies in North Texas including Rockwall Fire Department and McLendon-Chisholm.

Tuesday morning an 'Honor Walk' was held for Haney as he was moved to the operating room to have his organs removed for donation.

"This just goes to show the kind of person Clifford was, that he’s still giving, he gave to our community everyday and he still continues to do that with his donations of his organs," said Lombard.

"We have yet to lay him to rest and he’s still upstairs right now, giving one more time. We just feel that he’s a person that’s how he was. He was going to give to the very end," said Martinez.

According to Southwest Transplant Alliance, an organization that works with families in the organ donation process, Haney's heart and liver already have recipients.

"Clifford is a hero in every sense of the word," said Kelli James, director of marketing communications with Southwest Transplant Alliance "The fact that he had made the decision and register as an organ, eye and tissue donor is incredible so others will get the chance the opportunity to have a second chance of life."

Plano Firefighters helped honor Haney by hoisting an American flag at the top of two ladder trucks along W. Parker Rd. as an escort led the ambulance that transported his body to the medical examiner's office.

"At the core, very giving of himself and it was all about everyone else and I know that he’s looking down right now saying, ‘This is a bit much,’ but it really isn’t. I think everything that we do for him from now until the day we lay him to rest is going to be very well deserved," said Martinez.

If you're interested in becoming an organ donor click here. People can also register at the Department of Motor Vehicles, DMV, when they get their license.