Both high schools in Rockwall County are going to the International Championship of High School A Capella Finals in New York City.

Rockwall County is the smallest county in Texas, but it's making a big impact in the high school a cappella choir world.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Rockwall-Heath High School's 'Infiniti' and Rockwall High School's 'Walk the Line' contemporary a cappella choirs made it to the International Championship of High School A Cappella Finals.

Only nine choirs are selected for the competition. If you're unfamiliar with that world, think of the movie 'Pitch Perfect'; it's all voices, no instruments, with choreography.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I think it's a huge deal! We're really excited. It's the top nine groups in the country," Rockwall-Heath High School Head Choir Director Lauren Smith said. "They just want it so bad, and they work so hard; I really think they just love it, and that shows in what they're doing."

"Getting to go with another school from here, it's just like yes, Represent Rockwall! We can do this together," Infiniti baritone Towdah Kima said. "And I love that!"

"It's crazy that we have such amazing talent like a few miles away from each other," Walk the Line alto 2 Laci Parsons said. "And we both get to go to a national thing!"

Both schools have placed at the national competition in the past, but never won it. This is the 3rd year that both Rockwall County schools made it to the final nine schools.

"We've been 2nd place and we've gotten 4th place and we've gotten very, very, very close," Rockwall High School Head Choir Director Leia Browning said. "So winning would mean the world to these kids."

"It's a pleasure and it's a privilege to be able to come and do this with these people every year," Infiniti vocal percussionist Aiden Bradford said. "I've been doing it for four years now, so I'm lucky!"

The choirs start preparing during the summer. On April 25, at The Town Hall on Broadway in New York City, they will step into the spotlight for the finals.

"So there are some moments in the songs where everything just clicks," Walk the Line soprano 1 Amelia Cook said. "When you get to those moments, you kind of are reminded that this is why you do it."

'Whatever happens when we get there, it's just gonna be left out on the stage," Kima said. "I can't wait for that experience!"