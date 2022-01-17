Rock Group Kansas Cancels FWSSR Show Due to Sickness

Classic rock band Kansas is canceling their upcoming show at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo due to a sick band member.

Organizers made the announcement Monday and said Wednesday night's show at Will Rogers Auditorium will not be rescheduled. The show was scheduled to be part of the Auditorium Concert Series.

The band, known for 1970s hits "Carry on Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind," did not say who was sick or if the illness was related to the ongoing pandemic.

"The band appreciates the understanding of our fans," the band said on their website.

Those with tickets to Wednesday's show will be able to get refunds from the seller.

The band is also canceling a date in Fort Pierce, Florida on Friday, Jan. 21. That concert will be rescheduled for April 22.