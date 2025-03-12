Robert Morris indicted on child sex charges, Oklahoma Attorney General says

Robert Morris, the founder of Gateway Church, has been indicted on five counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office said on Wednesday.

Morris, 63, resigned his position as senior pastor of Gateway in June, several days after Cindy Clemishire publicly accused him of sexually abusing her from the ages of 12 to 17, beginning in 1982.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond briefly represented Clemishire in 2007, when she sought a lawsuit against Morris.

“After almost 43 years, the law has finally caught up with Robert Morris for the horrific crimes he committed against me as a child,” Clemishire told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday. “Now, it is time for the legal system to hold him accountable. My family and I are deeply grateful to the authorities who have worked tirelessly to make this day possible and remain hopeful that justice will ultimately prevail.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Morris has not responded to letters and at least five phone calls from The News seeking comment.

click here to read more on the indictment from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.