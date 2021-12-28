Robert Earl Keen Cancels Bass Performance Hall Concert Over COVID-19 Outbreak

Robert Earl Keen has canceled his Dec. 30 performance at Bass Performance Hall after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within his band and crew.

"We sincerely apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this cancellation causes ticket holders. Thank you in advance for your understanding that safety must be everyone's primary concern," said a performance update posted on the venue's website.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Ticketholders don't need to do anything to receive a refund. If tickets were purchased through the Bass Hall website or Bass Hall Box Office, a refund for the face value of the tickets, including facility fee, will be refunded. Refunds whould post to accounts within 30 business days.

Anyone who purchased tickets through a third party will need to contact the point of purchase.