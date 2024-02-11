Robbery in Dallas led to officer-involved shooting, one injured

Dallas Police responded to a report of a robbery in progress, early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived at the 2900 block of W. Wheatland Rd at about 12:45 a.m. to find multiple suspects were robbing a business, according to Dallas Police.

The suspects pulled out a handgun and fired at officers when they approached. Officers returned fire and ran after the suspects as they fled the scene, according to a report.

One of the suspects was shot in the exchange of gunfire and was given first aid at the scene. According to police, the suspect was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Dallas Police say no officers were injured and the investigation is ongoing.