Roads Closed, No Injuries Reported in Weatherford 18-Wheeler Crash

Roads are closed after 18-wheeler crashed in Weatherford Thursday night.

The incident occurred when a big rig traveling westbound on Interstate 20 crossed into eastbound lanes near the Forest Hill Road overpass.

The 18-wheeler apparently crossed through a wire guardrail median, causing the cargo to detach from the cabin.

Weatherford officials responded to the 18-wheeler accident shortly before midnight.

Eastbound lanes were closed while officials responded to the incident.

No injuries were reported.