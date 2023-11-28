Roads closed in Arlington amid construction on SH 360 / I-30 interchange

The work on the SH 360/ I-30 interchange in Arlington continues and crews are making progress. The westbound main lanes of I-30 between Great Southwest Pkwy and Ballpark Way have been switched to their new permanent location. Watch for a new traffic pattern this week.

There are also quite a few closures this week to be aware of. They are likely to cause traffic delays.

I-30 Eastbound Main lanes: Daily, Nov 28-30, 9a-3p: The left, inside lane of I-30 eastbound main lanes will be closed for general construction.

I-30 Westbound Exit to AT&T Way/Baird Farm Rd: Daily, Nov 28-29, 9a-3p: The I-30 westbound exit to AT&T Way/Baird Farm Rd will be closed for general construction. Traffic will be detoured to use the Ballpark Way exit to access AT&T Way/Baird Farm Rd.

Effective Nov 22, 2023: The I-30 westbound exit to AT&T Way/Baird Farm Rd is accessible from the managed lane entrance near Great Southwest Pkwy.

I-30 Westbound Frontage Road: Nightly, Nov 27-29, 8p-5a: The I-30 westbound frontage road will be closed between Six Flags Dr and Ballpark Way for bridge painting. Traffic will be detoured to Lamar Blvd.

SH 360 Southbound Main lanes: Nightly, Nov 28-Dec 3, 8p-5a: SH 360 southbound main lanes will be reduced to one lane between Ave J and Randol Mill Rd for bridge painting.

SH 360 Frontage Roads:

Daily, Nov 28-Dec 2, 9a-3p: The right, outside lane of SH 360 northbound frontage road between Six Flags Dr and Lamar Blvd will be closed for general construction.

Nightly, Nov 28-Nov 29, and Dec 1 , 8p-5a: The SH 360 northbound frontage road between Six Flags Dr and Lamar Blvd will be closed for bridge work. Traffic will be detoured east on Six Flags Dr, cross I-30, then turn west on Lamar Blvd to return to the frontage road.

Nightly, Nov 27-28, 8p-5a: The SH 360 northbound frontage road will be closed to local access only between Brown Blvd/Ave K and Fountain Pkwy. Traffic will be detoured east on Ave K, then north on Westpark Dr, then west on Fountain Pkwy back to the SH 360 frontage road.

All work is weather permitting. Thursday looks rainy with a few thunderstorms possible.