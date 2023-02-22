‘Ringleader' of Grapevine NYE Street Stunt Takeover Arrested

Grapevine Police say the man they describe as the "ringleader" in a New Year's Eve street stunt takeover on the city's Main Street has been arrested.

Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 22, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a state jail felony, Grapevine police said Wednesday in a statement.

Police said 911 callers reported vehicles revving engines, squealing tires and driving dangerously in the intersection of Dallas Road and Main Street just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, police said. At one point an onlooker ignited fireworks in the intersection, which sparked a small fire in the grass next to a restaurant.

Grapevine Police said Rodriguez was identified with the help of Dallas Police "as the organizer" after officers collected videos of the stunts as well as vehicle and license plate details.

A warrant was issued Feb. 9 for Rodriguez's arrest. He was taken into custody Tuesday in Sweetwater, located in Nolan County about 215 miles west of Grapevine. He faces 180 days to two years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines if convicted.

The investigation into the street stunts remains ongoing, police said. Anyone with information, pictures or video that can help police is asked to email cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.