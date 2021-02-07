Rideshare Driver Carjacked at Gunpoint in West Oak Cliff: Dallas Police

A rideshare driver was carjacked at gunpoint early Sunday morning in west Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

The driver went at about 2:30 a.m. to Hacienda Drive and Blue Ridge Boulevard to pick up someone who had requested a ride.

When she arrived, a man got into her front passenger seat, pulled out a firearm and demanded her car, police said.

The driver got out and the man drove off in her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, police said.

No injuries were reported.

It was unclear whether the man who reportedly took the car was the same person who called for the ride.