Rider on Motorcycle Being Towed Killed in Crash Early Thursday: Arlington PD

A person riding on a motorcycle that was being towed was killed early Thursday morning after police say the rider lost control of the bike and fell into oncoming traffic.

Arlington police said the victim apparently lost control of the bike at about 3:45 a.m. Thursday along the 200 block of West Park Row Drive. The rider fell into a lane of oncoming traffic and was killed when struck by a passing driver.

The vehicle that was towing the motorcycle didn't stop and the driver's identity and location are not known. The driver of the car that struck the motorcyclist did stop and is being cooperative in the investigation, police said.

The identity of the person riding the motorcycle will be released once his or her family has been notified of the death.

Anyone with information about the driver who left the scene can contact Arlington police at 817-575-8601.

Tarrant County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information from the anonymous hotline at 817-469-TIPS.