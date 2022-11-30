Richardson Police Searching for Missing 9-Year-Old Boy

The Richardson Police Department is searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen on November 29.

According to police, Alex Mata left his home at 901 South Coit Road after a family argument between 10 p.m. and 11p.m.

Police said the child is described as a Hispanic male who is 4’5” tall and weighs 80 pounds.

He has brown medium length hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and sandals, police said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to Richardson police, anyone who sees Mata or has information about his whereabouts should call 911.