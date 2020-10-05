Richardson

Richardson Police Search for 73-Year-Old Man Last Seen on Sunday

Randy Pat Newman was last seen in the 1300 block of Elk Grove Drive in Richardson

Richardson Police Department

The Richardson Police Department is searching for a 73-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday morning.

Randy Pat Newman was last seen at 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elk Grove Drive in Richardson. He was driving a white 2003 Ford F150 with Texas license plate AC37815, police said.

According to police, Newman has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and he is described as 5' 10" and 204 pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes, and a scar on the left side of his forehead.

Police said they believe that Newman's disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Newman's whereabouts should contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4808.

