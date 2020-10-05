Richardson Police Search for 73-Year-Old Man Last Seen on Sunday

The Richardson Police Department is searching for a 73-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday morning.

Randy Pat Newman was last seen at 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elk Grove Drive in Richardson. He was driving a white 2003 Ford F150 with Texas license plate AC37815, police said.

According to police, Newman has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and he is described as 5' 10" and 204 pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes, and a scar on the left side of his forehead.

Police said they believe that Newman's disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Newman's whereabouts should contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4808.