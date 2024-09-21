Richardson

Richardson PD releases dash cam footage of police chase, officer involved shooting

Richardson Police released video from a police chase that left one man dead on Monday

Richardson Police Department released dash camera and helicopter footage on Saturday of the shootout and police chase that left one man dead in North Dallas on Monday.

The driver, who police said took his own life at the scene, has been identified as Donald Ingram of Forney.

NBC 5 learned that before the chase began, the suspect’s wife, Michelle Ingram, was found dead at their home in what’s being investigated as a homicide.

The video released by Richardson PD shows the officer's perspective during the pursuit and when the suspect shot at the officers.

Ingram, 54, died at the scene and the officer involved was not injured according to a statement from police.

