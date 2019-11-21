Richardson Police Investigating Possible Road Rage Shooting

Police in Richardson are investigating a possible road rage shooting that sent one person to a nearby hospital.

Investigators said one person was in a car in the 1600 block of the northeast frontage road of U.S. Hwy 75 at E. Collins Boulevard when they say a second driver opened fire.

Officers said the shooter got away, but was driving an olive-colored, small 4-door sedan with possible passenger side damage. Police say the driver is described as a Hispanic male, 18 to 20-years-old, short with a stocky build with a bowl style haircut, wearing a black jacket with a colorful front. A second person that was in the car is described as a Hispanic male, 18 to 20-years-old but there was no further description.

The driver that was shot was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.