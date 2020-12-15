Richardson PD Investigating Murder-Suicide Tuesday

A man took his own life after fatally shooting a woman inside a Richardson home early Tuesday, police say.

Richardson police said on social media that officers are investigating the shooting inside a home along the 2100 block of Sunrise Trail. A family member had called 911 after discovering the bodies of the man and woman during a welfare check at about 4 a.m., police said.

Officers determined the woman had been shot and the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. The two had a previous relationship and lived at the home.

Their names have not been released because next of kin are being notified.

Anyone with information that can help police with their investigation is asked to call 972-744-4800.