Richardson

Richardson Parents Give Back to School Custodian

By Allie Spillyards

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Parents from Arapaho Classical Magnet School in Richardson crowded into Lockwood Distiling Friday to celebrate a man who’s served their children for the better part of the last decade.

They presented a check for nearly $4,000 to Dalton John, the school’s custodian, lovingly known as Mr. Pinky.

In November, they started a GoFundMe after they learned Mr. Pinky couldn’t drive because of a vision problem. Though he sometimes caught the bus, he often had to walk 45 minutes each way.

They said the money raised would allow him to catch a Lyft to make his daily journey a little easier.

“He’s such a wonderful part of our community and we’re just so grateful to give something back to him,” parent Christina Aydt said.

At Friday’s presentation, Mr. Pinky, a refugee from Sierra Leone, had his own surprise for the parents. He shared the news that he’d recently become a U.S. citizen, which means he’s here to stay.

“We’re a big family. The kids, the staff, the parents, it’s just a big family in the school. They love me so much, and I love them too,” John said.

This article tagged under:

Richardsonarapaho classical magnet school
