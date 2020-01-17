Richardson Parents Give Back to School Custodian

Parents from Arapaho Classical Magnet School in Richardson crowded into Lockwood Distiling Friday to celebrate a man who’s served their children for the better part of the last decade.
They presented a check for nearly $4,000 to Dalton John, the school’s custodian, lovingly known as Mr. Pinky.
In November, they started a GoFundMe after they learned Mr. Pinky couldn’t drive because of a vision problem. Though he sometimes caught the bus, he often had to walk 45 minutes each way.
They said the money raised would allow him to catch a Lyft to make his daily journey a little easier.
“He’s such a wonderful part of our community and we’re just so grateful to give something back to him,” parent Christina Aydt said.
At Friday’s presentation, Mr. Pinky, a refugee from Sierra Leone, had his own surprise for the parents. He shared the news that he’d recently become a U.S. citizen, which means he’s here to stay.
“We’re a big family. The kids, the staff, the parents, it’s just a big family in the school. They love me so much, and I love them too,” John said.