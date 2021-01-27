Richardson Non-Profit Works to Help as Many People as Possible During Pandemic

Like so many charities, Network of Community Ministries in Richardson is serving more people than ever, while also in need of more donations and assistance than ever before.

The non-profit has been working to lift people out of poverty for 30 years and have seen demand for their services triple in the last year since the pandemic.

"We've seen the need increase tremendously," Kaylan Van Pelt, program director with Network of Community Ministries, said. "There are so many families that have never faced poverty or a need like this before that are unemployed due to the pandemic and we're seeing them come to us for the first time ever."

The organization is focused on several areas of assistance including food, clothing, utilities and rental assistance.

During the pandemic, they pivoted to offering boxed food donations and allowing clients to select clothes online from their 'Clothes Closet' while offering curbside pick-up.

In addition to the emergency assistance, Network of Community Ministries is focused on job training and stabilization programs to help people secure employment.

The organization also has several programs catered toward senior citizens like home-bound food deliveries, a handyman service for minor home repairs or regular check-in from volunteers who often call to make sure they are doing well.

If you need assistance or want to volunteer or donate, visit their website: https://thenetwork.org/

Network of Community Ministries is currently in need of winter coats, new socks, new underwear and children's clothes, along with monetary donations to support their many programs.