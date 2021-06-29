Richardson Man ‘Doctor Bitcoin' Pleads Guilty to Illegal Cash-to-Crypto Scheme

A Richardson man who calls himself "Doctor Bitcoin" has pleaded guilty to illegally operating a cash-to-cryptocurrency conversion business, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

According to the North Texas U.S. Attorney's office, 42-year-old Mark Alexander Hopkins, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business.

Hopkins was charged on March 26, 2021, the North Texas U.S. Attorney's office said.

"This defendant ignored federal law and allowed fraudsters to use Bitcoin to operate under the radar of law enforcement," Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah said. "We are determined to rid the Bitcoin marketplace of anyone who knowingly helps criminal actors stash illegal profits inside crypto wallets."