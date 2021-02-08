Richardson ISD to Vote Monday on $750 Million Bond Program

A $750 billion bond program planned for the Richardson Independent School District goes to a vote before trustees Monday.

The RISD school board will vote Monday on whether to put the bond up for a public vote this May.

If approved by voters this spring, $694 million will go toward school buildings, buses, and safety, with the other $56 million to be used for technology devices,.

This new bond program comes with the upcoming expiration of the 2016 Bond Program, so no new tax increase would be necessary.

Nearly 70% of Richardson voters approved of the 2016 bond program. That $437 million bond package was used to improve classrooms, building infrastructure and technology.

The district said the 2021 plan is essential for the continued improvement and maintenance of school buildings across the city.

If the RISD school board approves putting the program on the ballot, the 2021 Bond Program proposal will be up for election on May 1.

The school board is expected to vote Monday at 5:30 p.m. Read more about the bond proposal here.