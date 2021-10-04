Richardson ISD Teacher, 11th-Grader Die of ‘Complications From COVID-19'

A Richardson ISD junior and a teacher at the district's learning center campus died last week of "complications from COVID-19," the superintendent says.

Sha'Niyah McGee, a junior at Berkner High School, and Eroletta Piasczyk, a teacher at the Christa McAuliffe Learning Center, died last week, Richardson ISD Superintendent Jeannie Stone wrote in a letter to district staff and parents on Monday.

Stone wrote that district counselors would be available for staff and students who need help processing the deaths.

The district is in contact with both families, Stone wrote, and would support them in any way they can.

To share condolences with the families, people can email condolences@g.risd.org and counselors will share them.