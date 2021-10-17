Richardson ISD Offering COVID-19 Testing for Students and Staff Starting Monday

Richardson ISD has announced that the district is conducting free COVID-19 testing for students and staff at two locations.

According to Richardson ISD, starting on Monday, testing will be available for students and staff who are not experiencing COVID symptoms but wish to be tested due to concerns about potential exposure.

The testing will be free at both Richardson ISD locations with an appointment.

The school district said it is partnering with MCI Labs to offer PCR tests on school days from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. through the end of the school year.

On Mondays, testing will take place at the Lake Highlands High School Auditorium, located at 9449 Church Road.

On Wednesdays, testing will be conducted at the Richardson High School Auditorium, located at 1250 West Belt Line Road.

These testing sites will not operate on student holidays or days that school is not in session, Richardson ISD said.

Students and staff can register in advance at mcicovid.com.

According to Richardson ISD, students or staff experiencing COVID symptoms should not enter a school for any reason. Testing options for people experiencing symptoms are available at providers across Dallas County or through the MCI Labs website.