Richardson ISD May Test Pouches to Lock Up Student Cell Phones at One Campus

The Richardson Independent School District is rethinking a policy that would have required students in grades 7-12 to lock up their phones during the school day. Instead, the district plans to test the idea at one school.

New Richardson ISD superintendent Tabitha Branum wanted to update the student cellphone policy in hopes of trying to eliminate distractions and disciplinary issues during the school day.

The district says after discussing options over the summer it came up with a plan to purchase magnet-locked cellphone bags from a company called Yondr. The company helps concert and comedy venues create cell-phone-free environments and the pouches have been used in schools since 2014.

On Wednesday, the district said after feedback from parents it will modify the cellphone discussion.

In a message posted online, Branum said the district received feedback that parents agree cellphones in the classroom are a problem but that there were concerns about the cost of using the Yondr pouches districtwide as well as concerns over safety if parents can't reach their children.

Branum says schools will continue to enforce the district's cellphone-free hallways and classrooms policy, but that the Yondr system will be tested at Forest Meadow Junior High's campus.

The superintendent's message said more data will be gathered through the pilot school to see if the locked pouches are an effective solution before investing for the entire district.

Richardson ISD plans to discuss the revised cellphone policy with trustees at the Aug. 11 board meeting and invite anyone in the community to attend the meeting or watch live online.

Branum went on to ask parents to talk to their children about expectations when it comes to cellphones in school and offered resources and tools for parents.