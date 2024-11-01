Fatal crash shuts down all lanes of southbound U.S. 75 at Bush Turnpike

A fatal crash involving several cars shut down southbound U.S. 75 Central Expressway in Richardson Friday morning.

Police were still on the scene early Friday morning investigating what caused the major crash near the President George Bush Turnpike.

The report of a multi-vehicle crash came in just after 1 a.m. When police arrived in the 3400 block of Central Expressway they found several badly damaged vehicles.

NBC 5 crews at the scene saw several vehicles heavily damaged and debris scattered across the roadway.

Many people were injured and transported to local hospitals, and more than one person died according to police.

All southbound lanes of Central Expressway are shut down at Plano Parkway causing long backups as police divert traffic off U.S. 75. Traffic on the Bush Turnpike is also impacted.

Richardson Police Department is the lead investigating agency but Plano police are assisting.

Police tell NBC 5 the highway will remain closed for several hours.