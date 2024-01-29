Richardson creek cleaned after carwash runoff turns it red

We now know why a creek in Richardson turned red.

The city said Sunday soap discharged from a nearby carwash turned the water red in Floyd Branch Creek near Arapaho and West Shore Drive.

Health investigators traced the spill back to a nearby carwash and said it was non-hazardous.

The city said Monday an environmental company brought in to clean up the mess worked overnight to block the flow of creek water to help prevent its spread and then used pumps to remove more than 21,000 gallons of water.

"The spill has been successfully cleaned, and water quality tests show normal results," the city said Monday afternoon.

"While there could still be some residual visual evidence of the spill, impacts were minimized and the natural ecosystem and water quality is confirmed to meet safety standards. Health Department staff will also continue to monitor the creek area for any environmental impacts," the city said.

Anyone with questions is invited to contact the Richardson Health Department at AskRichardsonHealth@cor.gov.