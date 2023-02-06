Richardson

Richardson-Based ‘Puzzles of Color' Wins Grant Money to Scale Business

Richardson-based Puzzles of Color was a finalist in the Fifteen Percent Pledge Achievement Award.

By Noelle Walker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Over the weekend Richardson-based, family-owned Puzzles of Color received a grant from the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a national nonprofit that encourages retailers to devote 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses.

"They're trying to get more representation," Puzzles of Color co-owner William Jones said. "Because 15% of the population is Black."

Jones, along with his sister and co-owner Ericka Chambers, flew to New York City for a black tie gala last weekend, where they won 3rd place and $20,000 to help scale their fledgling puzzle business.

"It's crazy to think, like, we started in a garage," Chambers said. "When we started the company, it was very much like we know we like puzzles, we know that we would like to see more diversity. We don't know if there's actually a market. Well, let's try it!"

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

That was two and a half years ago.

A North Texas family's home-based business started during the pandemic after seeing a lack of diversity in the puzzle market. Next the puzzles will be found on store shelves around the country.

"We're, like, a small fish in a big pond type deal," Jones said, recalling their NYC weekend and the other more established company finalists they were up against. "It's a good sign we're in the right places, making good connections."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Texas Legislature 53 mins ago

State Representative Introduces Numerous Religious Freedom Bills

Irving 1 hour ago

Irving Police Investigating Use of Apple AirTag in Suspected Crime

Among those connections are some pretty big names. Puzzles of Color was in the swag bags this year for Grammy presenters and performers.

'Yeah, that's pretty cool! We were excited about that," Jones said. "Beats by Dre by Puzzles of Color," Chambers said laughing. "We'll take it!"

This article tagged under:

Richardson
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us