Richardson-Based ‘Puzzles of Color' Wins Grant Money to Scale Business

Over the weekend Richardson-based, family-owned Puzzles of Color received a grant from the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a national nonprofit that encourages retailers to devote 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses.

"They're trying to get more representation," Puzzles of Color co-owner William Jones said. "Because 15% of the population is Black."

Jones, along with his sister and co-owner Ericka Chambers, flew to New York City for a black tie gala last weekend, where they won 3rd place and $20,000 to help scale their fledgling puzzle business.

"It's crazy to think, like, we started in a garage," Chambers said. "When we started the company, it was very much like we know we like puzzles, we know that we would like to see more diversity. We don't know if there's actually a market. Well, let's try it!"

That was two and a half years ago.

A North Texas family's home-based business started during the pandemic after seeing a lack of diversity in the puzzle market. Next the puzzles will be found on store shelves around the country.

"We're, like, a small fish in a big pond type deal," Jones said, recalling their NYC weekend and the other more established company finalists they were up against. "It's a good sign we're in the right places, making good connections."

Among those connections are some pretty big names. Puzzles of Color was in the swag bags this year for Grammy presenters and performers.

'Yeah, that's pretty cool! We were excited about that," Jones said. "Beats by Dre by Puzzles of Color," Chambers said laughing. "We'll take it!"