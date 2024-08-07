Rhome man wanted for violating bond on child sexual assault charge arrested

Police said that a North Texas man, who was wanted for violating his bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a child, was apprehended after evading authorities for months.

The Rhome Police Department issued a warrant for Robert Winters' arrest in early May and sent a notice to the public in hopes of finding the suspect.

In a news release, authorities said Rhome Police officer Aaron Soultaire was working off-duty at a hospital in Fort Worth when he spotted Winters walking through the door.

According to police, Officer Soultaire tried to approach Winters, who immediately ran away. Following a brief foot chase, and with the help of another off-duty cop, Winters was caught and arrested.

Rhome Police

Rhome police said Winters was taken to the Tarrant County Jail. A Wise County District Judge set Winters' bond at $150,000 in May.

The initial court order did not say which condition of bond Winters violated or details about the case in which he was arrested the first time.