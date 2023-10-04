Arlington police

Reward raised to $35K for info in hit-and-run that killed Arlington officer

By NBCDFW Staff

Darrin McMichael
NBC 5 News/Arlington Police Department

The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed Arlington motorcycle officer Darrin McMichael has leaped to $35,000.

According to the Arlington Police Department, Hart HVAC has added $10,000 to North Texas Crime Stopper's original reward offer of $5,000.

Oak Farms Dairy, a sponsor of Arlington PD, donated $15,000 in late September to help find the driver involved.

APD said an anonymous donor also contributed $5,000.

To be eligible for the $15,000 from Crime Stoppers, the person must call North Texas Crime Stoppers.

The remaining $20,000 is available to anyone who calls Crime Stoppers or The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information about the case, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office urges them to call 214-749-5189 or North Texas Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.

If anyone would like to support the family of Officer McMichael, Arlington Police is taking donations at arlingtonpolicefoundation.org.

