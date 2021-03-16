DallasNews.com

Reward Raised to $25,000 for Information About Fatal Shooting of University Park Man on Dallas Highway

Christopher Murzin was shot about 1 p.m. Feb. 11 on Interstate 20 near South Polk Street

By Tom Steele | The Dallas Morning News

A reward for information about the slaying of a 53-year-old University Park man last month as he drove along Interstate 20 in southern Dallas has been increased to $25,000.

Chris Murzin, who was driving a black Chevy Yukon, was fatally shot about 1 p.m. Feb. 11 on the freeway just before the South Polk Street exit ramp. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have said a smaller silver SUV may have been involved in what appeared to be a road-rage shooting.

Murzin, a father of three, was a fierce advocate for ensuring equal accessibility for people with disabilities and was named University Park's 2008 Citizen of the Year in part for his efforts to make the playground at Coffee Park barrier-free.

