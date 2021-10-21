Reward Offered in Unsolved 2017 Garland Murder

Garland police are asking the public for help solving a murder committed four years ago.

On October 20, 2017, around 1:30 a.m., police say Jocelyn Sarabia was ambushed and shot in her front yard on E. Linda Drive.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Detectives recovered numerous surveillance videos from that night which they say show Sarabia was followed home from work at a convenience store.

Video from a neighbor shows two unknown males and a small four-door passenger car, likely a Nissan Altima, near the scene of the murder.

The men are seen pacing, waiting for Sarabia to get out of her car and walk inside her home.

When she did, police say the males ambushed her, firing one shot into her chest before sprinting off.

Four years later, a memorial stands in the family’s front yard.

In Spanish, Sarabia’s father Estaban Sarabia told NBC 5, tearfully, that his heart is still broken.

Gary Sweet is the former Garland Police detective who worked the case.

One year after Jocelyn's death, Sweet showed NBC 5 numerous surveillance videos they'd gathered during the investigation.

Now, three years later, and retired, he says he still thinks about the case.

“I’ve got three daughters, six granddaughters. To see a young girl murdered in her own front yard, that sticks with you as a parent,” Sweet said. “I mean she was a young innocent girl, she didn't do anything wrong.”

This week Garland police issued another public plea for tips in the case which could come with a $5,000 dollar reward if it leads to an arrest and indictment.

In the past, Sarabia’s family has also offered a reward.

“Time helps a lot sometimes, people become not afraid any longer,” Sweet said.

Fear is something Estaban Sarabia and his family know all about.

They installed surveillance cameras because he says his wife was afraid to leave home.

He's begging anyone with information about the case to speak up, so he can finally move forward.

Anyone with information about Sarabia’s death is asked to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS), or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered by Garland Crimes Stoppers for information leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment.