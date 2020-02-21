Reward Offered in Deadly Plano Hit-and-Run Case

The search is on for the driver who ran over a man in Plano this past Saturday and kept going.

Jimmy "Buddy" Robinson, 59, died.

“My best friend. He was a good man,” said Jolynn Miller, Robinson’s younger sister. She says Robinson was good with kids, a good cook and good at caring for people.

“He took care of me when I was down. I took care of him when he was down,” Miller said.

Robinson was walking down a sidewalk on 14th Street near Rigsbee Drive when, police say, a car backing out of a driveway stopped for oncoming traffic.

They say Robinson walked around the car into the street and was hit by an SUV.

Police say the driver stopped briefly. A passenger got out and ran off, then police say the driver kept going.



“I wouldn't want any trouble to come to these people had they stopped. I mean accidents happen, but it’s so hard to forgive someone when they can’t even get out of the car to see if they're OK,” said Michael Adams, owner of nearby A3 Autoworks and friend of Robinson since the 90s.

Because Robinson was in the road, police say the driver may not have faced charges in the first place if they would have stopped.

“That's the part that really tears me up,” Adams said.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is a dark-colored, possibly blue SUV.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment in this case. Those with information can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

