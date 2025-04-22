A search is underway for three people who are missing and are believed to be in danger, the Parker County Sheriff's Office says.

According to the sheriff's office, a concerned family member called to report they could not reach 44-year-old Tiffany Ann Williams.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The sheriff's office said Williams lives in the 100 block of Myrtle Lane with her husband, 42-year-old David Dewayne Walker, and a tenant, 55-year-old Robbie Allen Head.

Deputies were dispatched and said the condition of the woman's home and statements from witnesses who last saw the residents led investigators to believe the disappearance was suspicious and that all three could be in danger or in need of medical assistance.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Parker County Sheriff's Office said further details are not being released due to the ongoing investigation.

Tiffany Ann Williams is described as a white woman who is 4 feet 11 inches tall. She weighs about 180 pounds and has light brown, curly, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. Her husband is a Black man who is 6 feet 2 inches tall. He weighs about 240 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes. Head is a white man who is about 5 feet 3 inches tall. Head weighs about 140 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the individuals is asked to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845. Callers may remain anonymous when calling Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the location of the missing persons.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation.