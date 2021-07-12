Stephenville

Reward Offered After Three Horses Shot, One Killed in Stephenville

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

One horse died and two others were injured after somebody shot them in a Stephenville pasture, the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association said Monday.

According to TSCRA ranger Wayne Goodman, a small-caliber weapon was used to shoot the horses on County Road 264 between July 7 and July 10.

“TSCRA is offering up to a $1,000 incentive to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest,” he said in a press release. “Tips may be made anonymously, and all information is kept confidential."

Goodman, along with the Erath County Sheriff's Office and the local game warden, are investigating the case.

Anyone with information can contact Goodman at 817-309-5048 or call a tip line at 817-916-1775.

