Reward Offered After Three Horses Shot, One Killed in Stephenville

One horse died and two others were injured after somebody shot them in a Stephenville pasture, the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association said Monday.

According to TSCRA ranger Wayne Goodman, a small-caliber weapon was used to shoot the horses on County Road 264 between July 7 and July 10.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“TSCRA is offering up to a $1,000 incentive to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest,” he said in a press release. “Tips may be made anonymously, and all information is kept confidential."

Goodman, along with the Erath County Sheriff's Office and the local game warden, are investigating the case.

Anyone with information can contact Goodman at 817-309-5048 or call a tip line at 817-916-1775.