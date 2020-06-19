Reward Offered After Man, 24, Shot in Dallas

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps Dallas police make an arrest in the death of a 24-year-old man Thursday.

Dallas police responded to a call at 7:31 p.m. at 13700 CF Hawn Service Road, where they were informed that 24-year old Dayzoin Dean Clark was shot.

Officers found the victim in an apartment with a single gunshot wound, and paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or via email at kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #107290-2020.

Information leading to an arrest and indictment in the teen's murder could earn a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward. Tips may also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477 (TIPS) -- phone lines are open 24 hours per day, 7 days a week, or tipsters can visit ntcc.crimestoppersweb.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

