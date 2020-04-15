Reward Increased in Unsolved 2010 Hunt County Murder Case

The reward for information about an unsolved murder in Hunt County has been raised to $10,000.

Heather Leann Pope was found dead and buried in a shallow grave behind an abandoned residence in the 10100 block of Cedar Hill Road in Quinlan on August 3, 2010.

Heather’s family was attempting to find her when they discovered her remains behind the residence near Farm to Market Road 751.

In April of 2019, the Pope family met with Sgt. Jeff Haines, Coordinator for Hunt County Crime Stoppers, and increased the total reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Heather's death to $10,000.

Anyone with information should contact the Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929. Any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Heather Leann Pope’s murder is eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

“I feel confident that someone out there knows what happened to Heather and who was responsible," Sheriff Meeks said. "The tipster will remain anonymous and all we are asking is for the killer to be brought to justice”.