Reward in Fort Worth Murder Case Increased to $13,750

The reward for information to help solve the mystery of who murdered a Fort Worth man as he left home to go to work has increased to $13,750.
Francisco Macias, 49, was a forklift driver and father of two. Those who knew him called him Pancho.
He left his own house on Anderson Street in the Stop Six neighborhood at 5:30 a.m. Thursday to go to work.
Three or four people pulled up in a car, got out, and shot him in the head, police said.
"They just got out of the car and did what they did and took off. That quick,” Macias’ son-in-law Patrick Alvarado told NBC 5.
His wife of 31 years, Marisela, came outside and found him.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,250 for information that leads to an arrest for the person responsible for this crime. Anonymous donors are also currently offering an additional reward of $12,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case by March 04, 2021.