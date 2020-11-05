Reward in Fort Worth Murder Case Increased to $13,750

The reward for information to help solve the mystery of who murdered a Fort Worth man as he left home to go to work has increased to $13,750.

Francisco Macias, 49, was a forklift driver and father of two. Those who knew him called him Pancho.

He left his own house on Anderson Street in the Stop Six neighborhood at 5:30 a.m. Thursday to go to work.

Three or four people pulled up in a car, got out, and shot him in the head, police said.

The family of Francisco Macias, a man who was shot and killed as he left home to go to work, joins police in asking for help in solving the mystery of who murdered him.

"They just got out of the car and did what they did and took off. That quick,” Macias’ son-in-law Patrick Alvarado told NBC 5.

His wife of 31 years, Marisela, came outside and found him.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,250 for information that leads to an arrest for the person responsible for this crime. Anonymous donors are also currently offering an additional reward of $12,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case by March 04, 2021.