Reward for Information About 19-Year-Old’s Murder Increased to $6,000

The reward for information about the murder of a 19-year-old in Arlington has been increased to $6,000.

Evan Lacey had been missing for more than two weeks before his body was found on Jan. 4.

Lacey's family last saw him on the morning of Dec. 17 as he left their Arlington home for work in Grand Prairie.

He was reported missing two days later, and on Dec. 21 his vehicle was found in the 4900 block of South Hughes Avenue in Fort Worth, police said.

Evan Lacey's body was discovered in a wooded area in the 7100 block of Webb Ferrell Road South, hours after Lacey's family held a search for him in Fort Worth.

Police said they thought foul play was involved in Lacey's disappearance and death because of the evidence found in his car.

According to a flyer posted by Lacey's aunt, Tailar Lacey, a reward of up to $6,000 will be given for any information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for Lacey's murder.

***Reward increased to $6000*** Please share. A flyer distribution is scheduled for 2/15 Saturday in Arlington, TX. Posted by Tailar Darling on Monday, February 10, 2020

Those with information about the case should contact Detective Coleman at 817-459-5373 or call with Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

According to Lacey's post, a flyer distribution is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15 in Arlington.