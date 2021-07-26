Reunion Tower to Put on Light Show for Olympic Gold Medalist From Fort Worth

Reunion Tower in Downtown Dallas is putting on a red, white, and blue light show every time a North Texan wins a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The first light show will be Monday night in honor of Vincent Hancock.

Hancock is a Fort Worth native who competes as a skeet shooter.

He made history by becoming the first skeet shooter to win three gold medals.

Hancock set an Olympic record by hitting 59 of 60 targets, beating Jesper Hanen of Denmark by four.

He win his first gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and his second at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.