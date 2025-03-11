Dallas

Reunion Tower announces spring break events, family fun, and special experiences

Spring at Reunion Tower brings family-friendly activities, special events, and unique experiences in Dallas

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Reunion Tower is rolling out a slate of spring events, offering visitors a mix of family-friendly activities, seasonal celebrations, and unique experiences high above the city.

From interactive exhibits during Spring Break to meditation sessions and stair-climbing challenges, the downtown Dallas landmark is positioning itself as a hub for entertainment in the coming months.

Spring Break Fun at the GeO-Deck (March 10-16, 2025)

Families visiting Reunion Tower during Spring Break can enjoy a lineup of hands-on activities included with general admission to the GeO-Deck, which sits 470 feet above Dallas. Highlights include:

  • Bubble Science (March 10): Sci-Tech Discovery Center hosts “Bubblepalooza,” where kids can learn about the science of bubbles, make square bubbles, and create keepsake bookmarks.
  • Live Animal Encounters (March 11): Wildlife on the Move brings fascinating creatures for an interactive show, including opportunities for up-close encounters.
  • Magic Show (March 12): Sam The Magic Man blends illusion with comedy in a fun, family-friendly performance.
  • Clay Art (March 13): Cima Arts guides visitors in creating clay models of Reunion Tower and other Dallas landmarks.
  • Architecture Fun (March 14): The Architecture & Design Exchange invites guests to explore Dallas’s unique cityscape through interactive activities.
  • Mavs Mania (March 15): The Dallas Mavericks’ hype squad, the ManiAACs, and team mascots make a special appearance on the GeO-Deck.
  • Crayola Creativity (March 16): Crayola Experience Plano leads a hands-on watercolor project for young artists to take home.

Each of these events is included with a general admission ticket, making it a budget-friendly way for families to enjoy the city from new heights.

For event details and ticket purchases, visit ReunionTower.com.

