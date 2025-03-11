Reunion Tower announces spring break events, family fun, and special experiences

Reunion Tower is rolling out a slate of spring events, offering visitors a mix of family-friendly activities, seasonal celebrations, and unique experiences high above the city.

From interactive exhibits during Spring Break to meditation sessions and stair-climbing challenges, the downtown Dallas landmark is positioning itself as a hub for entertainment in the coming months.

Spring Break Fun at the GeO-Deck (March 10-16, 2025)

Families visiting Reunion Tower during Spring Break can enjoy a lineup of hands-on activities included with general admission to the GeO-Deck, which sits 470 feet above Dallas. Highlights include:

Live Animal Encounters (March 11): Wildlife on the Move brings fascinating creatures for an interactive show, including opportunities for up-close encounters.

Each of these events is included with a general admission ticket, making it a budget-friendly way for families to enjoy the city from new heights.

For event details and ticket purchases, visit ReunionTower.com.