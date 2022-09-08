Reunion Tower Goes Dark in Honor of Queen Elizabeth II

The news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday has North Texans paying respects to the monarch in different ways.

That holds true for the Dallas skyline, with Reunion Tower going dark in her honor.

"What a bright light the Queen was. It’s only appropriate to mourn her passing by going dark," read a tweet Thursday night from Reunion Tower's official Twitter.

What a bright light the Queen was. It’s only appropriate to mourn her passing by going dark. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/3FdXNODQBe — Reunion Tower (@ReunionTower) September 9, 2022

In New York City, the Empire State Building shined purple and silver to "honor the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II." Purple is often associated with royalty and nobility. Meanwhile, silver is also considered a distinguished color and referred to as a "noble metal" due to its chemical properties, NBC New York reported.

Tonight, our tower lights will shine in purple and sparkle in silver to honor the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/qIpk7lQgbc — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, the enduring and globe-trotting British monarch who over nearly seven decades on the throne shepherded her country through economic, political and social upheaval and became an icon of royal poise — even in the face of family turmoil — died Thursday at the age of 96.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.