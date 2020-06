A Dallas landmark recognized #BlackOutTuesday with a gesture seen for just the second time in its 42-year history.

The lights on Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas will not shine Tuesday night as people in North Texas and across the country protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Tonight, Reunion Tower will not be shining for only the second time in its 42-year history. Reunion Tower stands for people – all people. The time is now to engage with compassion, patience and understanding. #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/30G0DSI4Zn — Reunion Tower (@ReunionTower) June 3, 2020

In the Twitter account assigned to the tower, its user wrote "the time is now to engage with compassion, patience and understanding,"