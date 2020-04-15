Dallas

Reunion Tower Celebrates 42nd Birthday

The iconic Dallas symbol is turning 42 on Wednesday and will celebrate with a light show

By Hannah Jones

Reunion Tower

Reunion Tower is turning 42 on Wednesday.

The iconic symbol of Dallas got a big birthday shoutout from another 42: Mavs player Maxi Kleber.

"Happy 42nd birthday Reunion Tower," Kleber, who wears the number 42 on his jersey, said. "We love to drive by and see the sign ‘Mavs Win.’ Cheers to many more!"

Reunion Tower's innovative light shows illuminate the Dallas sky through the year, celebrating different events and holidays.

Reunion Tower will celebrate its birthday with a light show on Wednesday evening, which will include references to Texas from this year.

The tower will continue to light up blue in support of those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday nights. It will also feature positive messages during for those sheltering in place, such as “Be Strong. Be Home.”

