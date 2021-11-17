Reunion Tower Adds 225 Light-Up Drones to Over the Top NYE 2021 Show

Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investments, Inc. are adding a new component to the sixth-annual Over The Top NYE 2021 show this year to help ring in 2022 in a memorable way.

The companies have announced that the annual fireworks and light show will be joined this year by a 225-drone light show engineered and flown by DFW-based Sky Elements.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

According to officials, the drones will fly at heights of up to 400 feet and create an array of visual elements above the Dallas skyline.

The drones will join the 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects and 259-LED tower light show to make this years' Reunion Tower "Over The Top" NYE the largest since it started in 2016, officials said.

"We are thrilled to add Sky Elements to the Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE 2021 production," Dusti Groskreutz, President of Reunion Tower, said. "Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE is a one-of-a-kind show, not only in the Central Time Zone but across the country. The addition of this drone show will continue to make this spectacular an evening to remember for our viewers as we usher in 2022."

Officials said the New Year's Eve extravaganza is the only 360-degree, panoramic fireworks light show spectacular in the Central Time Zone, and it will light up the Dallas sky starting at 11:59 p.m. CDT on Dec. 31, 2021.

"When we first started talking to Reunion Tower about being part of the annual show, we knew we could design one that could take this annual Reunion Tower NYE Over The Top spectacular to the next level," Sky Elements' Rick Boss said. "This show has been carefully produced to add to the already great pyrotechnics and light show. The combination of fireworks, tower lights and drones will make this evening one to remember."

There will be no viewing of the show from the lawn of Reunion Tower or the restricted zones within the "hot zone," officials said.

Spectators are encouraged to watch the show from various vantage points around the city.

The Nexstar Media Group will broadcast the show in DFW, as well as an additional 27 markets in 14 states.