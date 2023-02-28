Retiring Dallas PD Officer to Continue Addressing Mental Health of Police Force

She swore to protect and serve the Dallas community. For more than 20 years, Diana Mathis-Thornton helped patrol Southeast Dallas.

Mathis-Thornton later developed an interest in counseling and returned to school to get her master's degree.

“All of the sudden, my path just started changing, and I realized it was my second calling,” Mathis-Thornton said. “I didn't realize that counseling can be done without a counseling license. I was just being who I was.”

She went on to answer calls for help from her brothers and sisters in blue as the peer support coordinator. She also helped launch the Wellness Unit dedicated to helping address the mental health of officers that have responded to murders, deadly accidents and other traumatic incidents through counseling.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I coordinate, advise, train and provide mental health guidance for approximately 100 peer supporters and check point officers both sworn and civilian of all ranks," Mathis-Thornton said. "Along with my peer supporters and check point officers, I provide confidential peer support assistance to all employees of the Dallas Police Department."

Some of those calls, which could come in at any time of the day or night, were difficult.

"I had some officers who had suicidal ideations, and I even stayed on the phone for three to four hours and helped them until they got out of that dark place," Mathis-Thornton said.

After more than 31 years of service, Mathis-Thornton retired from her role with the Dallas Police Department.

On Tuesday afternoon, family, friends, doctors, government leaders and officers celebrated Mathis-Thornton’s service.

And while Dallas Police sergeants who spoke at the celebration said there are big shoes to fill, Mathis-Thornton is committed to serving officers as a licensed therapist.

“They will be my clients, and I can actually work with them at a deeper level to help them find wellness and deal with problems and issues,” Mathis-Thornton said.