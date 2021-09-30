Retired North Richland Hills Fire Battalion Chief Dies at 46

A retired North Richland Hills Fire Battalion Chief has lost his battle with cancer.

Chief Eddy Wood died on Sept. 25, 2021. He was 46 years old.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

According to the North Richland Hills Fire Department, Wood started his public safety career in 1992 as a dispatcher with the City of Azle.

He served as an Azle Junior Volunteer Firefighter from 1992 to 1995 while working on his basic fire training, after which he served as a full-time firefighter.

Wood joined the North Richland Hills Fire Department in October 1998 as a firefighter and paramedic.

In September 2003, he was promoted to apparatus operator, and he was promoted again in 2007 to lieutenant. In 2009, was promoted to battalion chief.

Wood left the North Richland Hills Fire Department in 2017, and he served as Fire Chief for the City of Brownwood until 2019. He was a Fire Marshall in the City of Saginaw until 2020, when his cancer diagnosis forced him to retire.

"Chief Wood was the model firefighter with a get-it-done attitude and the skills to back it up," North Richland Hills Fire Chief Stan Tinney said. "He loved the job, which was reflected in his attitude, preparation, and delivery of the service to the citizens he served. Chief Wood had a profound impact on so many firefighters across Texas, making the entire fire service better. He will be missed by all."

Funeral services will occur at First Baptist Lakeside Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday.