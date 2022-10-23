Retired Haltom City Officer Dies in House Fire

A retired Haltom City police officer died in a house fire Sunday, the department confirms.

According to officials, 62-year-old Tony Miller, who joined the Haltom City Police Department in 1997, lost his life at his Azle residence.

Miller retired from the department after serving for 25 years. He began his career as a patrol officer and was later assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective. He was then promoted to the rank of Corporal and was part of numerous units within the Haltom City Police Department including S.W.A.T.

After his retirement from the force, Miller came back to work as a property technician.

"It is difficult to put into perspective the contributions this man made to our department and community during his long career," the department said in a press release. "His smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten. We ask the citizens of Haltom to pray for Tony’s family, loved ones, friends, and fellow officers as they mourn this devastating loss."

Details of how the fire started have not been released. This story is developing.