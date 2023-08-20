‘821 Day' in Mesquite raises funds for Officer Richard Houston II Memorial Highway

A special fundraiser set for Monday, August 21 will help cover the cost of a highway memorial for fallen Mesquite police officer Richard Houston.

Houston, a 21-year veteran on the force, was shot and killed in the line of duty almost two years ago.

Officer Houston died while responding to a domestic disturbance in a grocery store parking lot in December 2021.

Houston's daughter Shelby later joined the Mesquite Police Association in successfully seeking approval for a highway designation honoring the fallen police officer, renaming the portion of Interstate 635 that runs through Mesquite as the ‘Officer Richard Houston II Memorial Highway.’

The cost of the signage for both directions of 635 costs $40,500.

The police union opted against asking the city to cover the cost and has instead looked to the community for support.

MPA has hosted charity events, sold special patches and whiskey for the project, raising $32,000 so far.

The union is hosting one last event on Monday, August 21 in hopes of reaching their goal, choosing 8/21 because it is Houston’s badge number: 821.

Currently, 15 restaurants in Mesquite have agreed to donate part of their proceeds on 8/21 to the police union charity for the signage.

To honor fallen Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston II, @MPACharities created 821 Day. Named after his badge #, on 8/21 participating restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to help pay for signage on part of I-635 as Officer Richard Houston II Memorial Highway. pic.twitter.com/LT53qVcEez — City of Mesquite, TX (@cityofmesquite) August 8, 2023

MPA is still looking for additional restaurants willing to take part in the fundraiser, including those located outside Mesquite.

For more information on 821 Day, including a full list of participating restaurants, click here.