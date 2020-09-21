Restaurants, Gyms Expect Few Changes With Expanded Capacity

On Monday new guidelines from Governor Greg Abbott went into effect, allowing over a dozen different types of businesses to expand capacity to 75%.

“75% sounds really good but as far as seating it does not change because of the social distancing six-foot mandate,” said Estella Martinez, co-founder of restaurant Matt’s Rancho Martinez.

Restaurants and gyms that spoke with NBCDFW on Monday said that the capacity expansion will have little impact on them since they are still adhering to strict social distancing guidelines.

“We would love to expand capacity, a lot of our classes are full, however in order to maintain social distancing we are not able to,” said Kayla Dye, a manager with Lync Cycling.

In addition to restaurants and gyms, offices, manufacturing, museums, libraries, and retail were all able to expand capacity on Monday. However, the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Victoria were not yet able to expand capacity due to their current high rate of COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

“Until we see 100% (capacity) we won’t see any major change,” said Martinez, in reference to her dining area layout.

