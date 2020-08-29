Dallas

Pecan Lodge Open After Small Fire in Smokehouse

No injuries were reported and the restaurant reopened Saturday morning

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded about 2:30 a.m. to the 2700 block of Main Street, where a smoker or grill was on fire.

Pecan Lodge was open for business Saturday after a small fire in the Deep Ellum barbecue joint's smokehouse.

Firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m. and quickly extinguished the flames on the smoker or grill.

Most of the damage was to the equipment itself, but part of the building in the 2700 block of Main Street had about $2,000 worth of damage, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Aug 27

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

State Fair of Texas Aug 27

State Fair of Texas Introduces ‘Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru'

No injuries were reported.

The small smokehouse fire didn't impact the restaurant from reopening Saturday morning for take-out and patio dining, according to Pecan Lodge.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us