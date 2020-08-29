Pecan Lodge Open After Small Fire in Smokehouse

Pecan Lodge was open for business Saturday after a small fire in the Deep Ellum barbecue joint's smokehouse.

Firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m. and quickly extinguished the flames on the smoker or grill.

Most of the damage was to the equipment itself, but part of the building in the 2700 block of Main Street had about $2,000 worth of damage, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

No injuries were reported.

The small smokehouse fire didn't impact the restaurant from reopening Saturday morning for take-out and patio dining, according to Pecan Lodge.